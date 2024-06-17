- Chamisa must come out clean says Ibbo Mandaza
- South Africa former president Jacob Zuma to expose 'white agents'
- Mnangagwa aligned spostolic sects allege violent attacks from Mthwakazi Republic Party (MRP)
- Wicknell Chivayo Aquas bought from stolen Guvamatanga gvt cash-war vets watchdog
- 'I'm not sick but old' says Vice President Kembo Mohadi (74)
1 FALCON college student dead, 3 injured after bus overturned along Bulawayo/ Esigodini Road ‘Danger section’ this afternoon
The bus was carrying 56 students who were coming from a rugby match in Harare.
The accident happened at a stretch of the highway commonly known as ‘Danger’, a few kilometres from the Esigodini toll gate. The injured students were ferried by ambulances to a Bulawayo hospital.
Source – the chroncile