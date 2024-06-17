1 FALCON college student dead, 3 injured after bus overturned along Bulawayo/ Esigodini Road ‘Danger section’ this afternoon

ONE FALCON college student dead, 3 injured after bus overturned along the Bulawayo/Esigodini Road at notorious ‘Danger’ stretch this afternoon.

The bus was carrying 56 students who were coming from a rugby match in Harare.

The accident happened at a stretch of the highway commonly known as ‘Danger’, a few kilometres from the Esigodini toll gate. The injured students were ferried by ambulances to a Bulawayo hospital.

Source – the chroncile