10 252 ZIMBABWEANS arrested in 3 days for failure to observe social distancing, not wearing face masks, and participating in unsanctioned gatherings among, basically contravening the enhanced Level Four national lockdown regulations introduced last week to curb the rising tide of Covid-19 infections.

10 252 ZIMBABWEANS arrested in the three days for failure to observe social distancing, not wearing face masks, and participating in unsanctioned gatherings among, basically contravening the enhanced Level Four national lockdown regulations introduced last week to curb the rising tide of Covid-19 infections.

Figures obtained from the Zimbabwe Republic Police show that 10 252 people were arrested in the three days to July 1 countrywide.

The data shows that police are arresting an average of 3 000 people daily for offences ranging from failure to observe social distancing, wearing face masks, and participating in unsanctioned gatherings among others. National Police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi told The Sunday Mail yesterday that police will arrest those who contravene the regulations.

“We urge Zimbabweans to follow the lockdown measures and wear their masks properly, if they don’t, we are going to arrest them,” he said.

“For those who are opening beer halls and nightclubs, we are not going to show any mercy to them.

“Like for instance, last night police officers on patrol in the Harare CBD arrested scores of people who were drinking at beer halls and nightclubs. “People must follow and respect the curfew.

“Lately, we have been having problems with people who are giving us unnecessary excuses. For example, some say they are coming from work at around 10pm.

“We will not listen to such petty excuses but we will understand if they are providing essential services or transporting commercial cargo.”

Last week, President Mnangagwa announced enhanced national lockdown measures that include a ban on all public gatherings and inter-city travel, a stricter 6.30pm to 6am night curfew and reduced operating hours for businesses.

Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Minister Kazembe Kazembe told a media briefing on Friday that the country’s security forces will enforce the new measures with increased vigour. He said more than 51 000 people had been arrested in June alone for not properly wearing face masks.

“The security forces will ensure that pirate taxis are decisively dealt with as part of the Level Four lockdown measures. Beerhalls, nightclubs and bars remain closed. “Those found violating this restriction will be dealt with decisively. Citizens should inform police should they come across such activities,” said Minister Kazembe.

“For the sake of public health and human security and in line with their mandates, the security forces will ensure strict adherence to the above measures.” As at Friday, Zimbabwe had recorded 52 663 cumulative cases of the coronavirus, including 39 568 recoveries and 1 841 deaths.

A total of 788 004 people had been inoculated with the first dose against Covid-19. Sunday Mail.