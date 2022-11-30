11 CAR PILE UP at Coca-Cola Intersection Graniteside Harare

11 CAR PILE UP freak accident at Coca-Cola intersection, in Harare’s Graniteside industrial area yesterday.

Witnesses said the accident was caused by the driver of a bus who lost control of his vehicle following brake failure and crashed into an Isuzu truck, which landed on top of a Honda Fit vehicle, leading to a pile-up, but there were no fatalities.

“The bus lost brakes and when it was trying to avoid an oncoming truck it rammed into a white pick-up truck which landed on top of a Honda Fit, leading to pile-up accident. The white Isuzu truck had only one occupant and the Honda Fit had three occupants who were pulled out of the car by onlookers,” a witness told NewsDay.

The witnesses say 11 cars were involved in the accident.

“It was like a movie, but we thank God that no one died,” said one of the vendors at the accident scene.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the accident saying investigations were underway.

“I can confirm that there was a multiple car accident in the morning at Coca-Cola intersection, Seke Road in Harare. There were minor injuries and a detailed statement is to be released in due course. Police investigations are underway,” Nyathi said.

Vendors at the intersection implored road authorities to fix the roads saying the area has become a black spot.

“We plead with our government to put humps on the Coca-Cola intersection for we have lost lives and our wares due to these accidents.

“Drivers are always speeding in this area. We are afraid to cross the roads. Relevant authorities must put humps on this road to save lives,” said an onlooker.

Source – Newsday Zimbabwe