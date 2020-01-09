11 Zim National Army (ZNA) officers were injured last night after their army bus landed on its side near Kuwadzana 6, five of the injured are critical.

11 Zim National Army (ZNA) officers were injured after the army bus landed on its side near Kuwadzana 6, five of the injured are critical.

Eleven Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) officers were injured last night when the driver of the bus they were travelling in lost control as it descended a slope near Kuwadzana 6 and veered off the road before landing on its side.

Speaking to The Herald from the scene of the accident last night, deputy director military police Lieutenant Colonel Velancio Gotami said the bus which was on its way from Inkomo Barracks, via town to Norton, had around 30 passengers on board.

No fatalities were reported as of last night.

Lt Col Gotami said five of the injured were critical.

He said the injured were taken to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals and others to Josiah Magama Tongogara Barracks (formerly KG VI).

“We were fortunate that most passengers had dropped in town and others along the way before the accident occurred. By the time the bus got here, it had about 30 passengers on board,” said Lt Col Gotami .herald

WELCOME EVERYONE: 286,669 MEMBERS, A Quarter of a million members, thank you for the fast growth, participation and continuous encouragement to others to join the group, and engage other progressive minded people in respectful and inclusive debate focused on information dissemination in issues that directly affect the ordinary person including human rights, good governance, accountability, transparency, housing, employment, development, girl child, equality, gender, peace, climate change, pollution, youth, freedom and more issues that directly affect the ordinary person. Information dissemination empowers the readers so that they are better placed to make well informed decisions and choices such as voting. Please feel free to add and encourage others to join.

INFORMATION IS POWER!-Thank you for the support. Please email all your articles, photos and breaking news, to newzimbabwe.vision@yahoo.com ,linkedin.com/in/sibusiso-ngwenya-563a572b ‘

Twitter-@sibungwen

or whatsapp to Mr Sibusiso Ngwenya 0044 79 3 9100534 for publication on the constantly growing online groups, currently standing as follows:

1) Zimbabwe Global News 286,669 Members

2) Newzimbabwevision.com website 24,436 likes

24,468 followers.

Manages Newzimbabwevision

Followed by 12,804

https://www.facebook.com/sibusiso.ngwenya.967/videos/10211107528700959/?t=2