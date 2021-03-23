- 112 COVID deaths recorded in the last 24hrs, total 126,284 deaths since the outbreak of the pandemic.
- While most areas of the country have had spells where COVID-19 restrictions have been eased, Leicester has never been out of some form of lockdown.
- COVID-19 'WE HAVE A NEW, MORE DEADLY PANDEMIC'-Chancellor Angela Merkel sounds dire warning over dominant UK Covid variant in Germany as she orders Easter lockdown
- 4 CHINHOYI Provincial Hospital laboratory staff arrested for issuing 48 fake Covid-19 certificates.
- A ZIMBABWEAN woman murdered a newborn baby in a bowl of hot water then buried him in a plastic bag in a shallow grave.