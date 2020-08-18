- A LITTLE KNOWN MAMMAL RELATED TO AN ELEPHANT- but as small as a mouse has been rediscovered in Africa after 50 years of obscurity.
- Globally more than 774,000 people have died from Covid-19 and nearly 22m cases have been reported-bbc
- 12 MORE UK COVID-19 DEATHS, total 41,381 UK deaths and a further 1,089 positive coronavirus cases, total 320,286 UK cases..
- BREAKING NEWS: 'COUP IN MALI' - shots have been fired inside an army base near the capital, Bamako and troops are on their way to the capital and the French embassy has advised people to stay at home. President Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta is under increased pressure to step down in the face of large opposition protests and he has has been taken to a secure location.
- BREAKING: HARARE MAGISTRATE NGONI NDUNA Court orders prominent Swaziland born Human Rights lawyer Beatrice Mtetwa's practicing certificate to be cancelled for scandalising the court and she should stand down from representing journalist award-winning journalist Hopewell Chin'ono.
