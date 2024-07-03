12 school children injured in school bus and train crash at Wilton Level crossing in Mutare

12 SCHOOL school children were injured on Wednesday morning at the Wilton Level Crossing in Mutare when their school bus was struck by a train.

The National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) said initial investigations showed that the bus driver of the Versatile Academy school bus “failed to follow level crossing rules and tried to beat the train to the level crossing, resulting in the accident.”

“The accident is a stark reminder to all drivers to exercise extreme caution and strictly adhere to road rules at level crossings,” the NRZ added.

The injured children were being treated at a local hospital.

“Our prayers are with them as they get on the road to recovery,” the NRZ added.

On June 25 this year, one person died at the Paisley level crossing in Workington in Harare in another collision between a train and a bus full of commuters.

Source – zimlive