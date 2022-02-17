13 DIE AFTER FALLING INTO WELL in horrific incident during Indian wedding ceremony





The victims were identified as seven women and six children, including a one-year-old infant. They had gathered to celebrate a wedding and were sitting on a slab covering a well when it collapsed under the collective weight, authorities said.

Several others were injured in the incident.

The incident occurred on Wednesday night around 8.30pm in the Nebua Naurangia area of Kushinagar town when wedding guests had gathered for a “haldi” ceremony, a tradition in which relatives apply turmeric paste on the face and body of the bride and groom before the wedding.

During the overnight rescue operation, water was pumped out with the help of machines, and victims were taken out with the help of ladders lowered into the well.

To view this content, you’ll need to update your privacy settings.

Please click here to do so.

District authorities have announced a compensation of Rs 400,000 ( £3,923) to the families of each victim.

S Rajalingam, district magistrate of Kushinagar, said several women fell in after the slab gave way due to the load and the rubble plunged into the well along with the victims.

All 13 people were declared dead at the hospital and visuals showed relatives, still donning their wedding finery, mourning the victims.





Indian prime minister Narendra Modi offered his condolences to the families in a tweet.

“The accident in Kushinagar, Uttar Pradesh, is heart-wrenching. I express my deepest condolences to the families of those who have lost their lives in this. With this, I wish the injured a speedy recovery. The local administration is involved in all possible help,” Mr Modi said.

State chief minister Adityanath said: “The death of the villagers in an unfortunate incident at Village Naurangia School Tola in District Kushinagar is deeply saddening. My thoughts are with the bereaved families of the deceased. Wishing Lord Shri Ram a speedy recovery to the injured.” Independent



