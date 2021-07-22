- BRITAIN slaps sanctions on Mnangagwa's nephew Kudakwashe Tagwirei and companies.
- 14 deported Zimbabweans arrived this morning while two Zimbabweans jumped off Colbrook 2nd floor deportation centre in UK
- Three Zimbabwean armed robbers and a South African man are on the run after escaping from police custody on Wednesday evening while being transported from Polokwane Central Correctional facility to Mokopane in Limpopo province.
- ZIMBABWE RECORDED 62 Covid-19 deaths in the last 24-hour period All cases are local transmissions.
- FIVE Lower Gweru villagers succumbed to Covid 19 after attending a funeral service for the village who had died in South Africa of covid last week.
14 deported Zimbabweans arrived this morning while two Zimbabweans jumped off Colbrook 2nd floor deportation centre in UK
Fourteen Zimbabweans who have been released from detention in Britain after serving jail terms for various offences arrived in the country this morning.
Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade acting spokesperson Mr Livit Mugejo said only 14 deportees arrived out of 50.
“The number is now down to 14 due to an outbreak of Covid-19 in some detention centres. Others also successfully raised last minute objections with the courts and were allowed to appeal their deportations due to what they say changed circumstances,” said Mr Mugejo. Herald.