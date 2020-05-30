14 MALAWIANS REPATRIATED BACK TO THEIR COUNTRY after staging a three-day hunger strike to protest their quarantine at Masvingo Teachers.

TellZim reported on May 17 that the 14 Malawi citizens, who included a pregnant woman, had staged the hunger strike because processes to clear them and release them were taking too long.

They had been there for nine days and they had argued that Zimbabwe had no authority to detain them as they were in transit to Malawi from South Africa when they got detained.

Though some reports said the immigrants had been intercepted by Zimbabwe security agents while illegally travelling to South Africa, one of them told TellZim that they were in actual fact travelling to their own home country when they got detained.

The TellZim report was picked by the East African newspaper and also by NewZimbabwe.com, leading Malawi ambassador to Zimbabwe Anne Kumwenda to work repatriation processes for the immigrants.

Subsequently, a commuter minibus was sent to Masvingo in the evening of May 22 to collect the 14 to Harare from where they were put on a bus to Malawi. – TellZim