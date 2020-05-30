- AMERICA BURNS AS BLACKS FIGHT SYSTEMIC RACISM, see photos as protests spread across US over George Floyd death.
- ZANU PF WEALTH AND POWER MONOPOLY'-Mnangagwa's top bodyguard Valdano Brown, lands lucrative Covid-19 supply deals
- 14 MALAWIANS REPATRIATED BACK TO THEIR COUNTRY after staging a three-day hunger strike to protest their quarantine at Masvingo Teachers.
- ZIMBABWE'S DEFENCE AND WAR VETERANS AFFAIRS MINISTER OPPAH MUCHINGURI- who previously said "Coronavirus is the work of god punishing Western countries who imposed sanctions on us,", now says returnees and deportees from South Africa and Botswana have put Zimbabwe under tremendous pressure as PPEs and testing kits remain in short supply because of international competition
- A MBANJE user, Terence Joronga, stunned court, the dagga to protect himself against Covid-19 if added to food and drink.
TellZim reported on May 17 that the 14 Malawi citizens, who included a pregnant woman, had staged the hunger strike because processes to clear them and release them were taking too long.
They had been there for nine days and they had argued that Zimbabwe had no authority to detain them as they were in transit to Malawi from South Africa when they got detained.
Though some reports said the immigrants had been intercepted by Zimbabwe security agents while illegally travelling to South Africa, one of them told TellZim that they were in actual fact travelling to their own home country when they got detained.
The TellZim report was picked by the East African newspaper and also by NewZimbabwe.com, leading Malawi ambassador to Zimbabwe Anne Kumwenda to work repatriation processes for the immigrants.
Subsequently, a commuter minibus was sent to Masvingo in the evening of May 22 to collect the 14 to Harare from where they were put on a bus to Malawi. – TellZim