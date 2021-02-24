17 PEOPLE SERIOUSLY INJURED when an illegal commuter omnibus overturned while fleeing from Police, near Penhalonga in Manicaland.

Witnesses told Bulawayo24.com that the illegal kombi was speeding, trying to get away from the police when it lost control, and rammed into a vehicle that was near BP service station.

The kombi lost control while fleeing from the police vehicle which was following it at high speed.

“The police were chasing an illegal kombi which had 17 passengers on board as speed continued the kombi driver lost control collided with another vehicle which was stationary at a service station all the passengers were injured and rushed to the hospital,” Tendai Zonde said.

The injured are admitted to Victoria Chitepo Provincial hospital in Mutare. – Tarisai Mudahondo