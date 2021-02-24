- Elon Musk has lost his spot as the world's richest person to Amazon founder Jeff Bezos after the value of the entrepreneurs electric car-making firm Tesla fell sharply.
- ZIM NEEDS at least 3 000 more schools to cater for the increasing number of students and to ensure an improvement in the quality of education in Zimbabwe, a Cabinet minister has said
- Ex-Education Minister Coltart says during sanctions under his tenure, education improved, unlike the current Minister who blames sanctions for poor pass rates.
- BREAKING NEWS: '2 ex MDC Alliance, Senator Timvious and Chebundo have joined Zanu-PF Party'
- 'ZIM'S VP, SHAGGER KEMBO MORE-HARDY' says sexual exploits are well-choreographed to demean, condescend and soil his image as a national leader and patriot'
17 PEOPLE SERIOUSLY INJURED when an illegal commuter omnibus overturned while fleeing from Police, near Penhalonga in Manicaland.
Witnesses told Bulawayo24.com that the illegal kombi was speeding, trying to get away from the police when it lost control, and rammed into a vehicle that was near BP service station.
The kombi lost control while fleeing from the police vehicle which was following it at high speed.
“The police were chasing an illegal kombi which had 17 passengers on board as speed continued the kombi driver lost control collided with another vehicle which was stationary at a service station all the passengers were injured and rushed to the hospital,” Tendai Zonde said.
The injured are admitted to Victoria Chitepo Provincial hospital in Mutare. – Tarisai Mudahondo