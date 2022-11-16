17 YEAR OLD ZIMBABWE BULAWAYO MAKOKOBA GIRL gave birth to twins and died a week later from pulmonary edema.

17 YEAR OLD MAKOKOBA GIRL gave birth to twins and died a week later from pulmonary edema. She refused to divulge the name of the father, so she took her secret to the grave.Photo-The twins held by their grandmother.

