18 PEOPLE WERE TRAVELLING IN TWO VEHICLES, ACCOMPANYING, the body of their deceased relative today when five people died after their car lost brakes in the Mavhuradonha mountains in Tete area in Muzarabani, seven kilometres shy of completing the notorius Mavhuradonha mountain range.

Five others are in a critical condition and were transferred to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals.The other 8 passengers, who were injured in the accident, are admitted at St Albert’s Hospital.

