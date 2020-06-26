- PETROL AND DIESEL prices have gone up by an average of 147 percent and 152 percent respectively with effect from today. The price of fuel has gone up for the second time this month with petrol and diesel increasing by an average of 147 percent and 152 percent respectively with effect from today.
- 18 PEOPLE WERE TRAVELLING IN TWO VEHICLES, ACCOMPANYING, the body of their deceased relative today when five people died after their car lost brakes in the Mavhuradonha mountains in Tete area in Muzarabani, seven kilometres shy of completing the notorius Mavhuradonha mountain range.
- 'QUEEN BEE' a.k.a KUDA TAGWIREI WHO IS PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa's adviser and Sakunda Holdings boss Kuda Tagwirei, has so far made millions , arguably from controversial deals including funding the Command Agriculture Scheme, will now make a massive profit of US$54 million in yet another questionable deal without going to tender.
- The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission has allegedly arrested Minister of Health and Child Care Obadiah Moyo over a Coronavirus tender scam.
Five others are in a critical condition and were transferred to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals.The other 8 passengers, who were injured in the accident, are admitted at St Albert’s Hospital.
