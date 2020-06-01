‘180 COVID-19 DEATHS at Kettering General Hospital with three more Covid-19 deaths bringing the total now to 180 deaths’

THERE HAVE BEEN 180 COVID-19 DEATHS # at Kettering General Hospital with three more Covid-19 deaths BRINGING total now to 180 deaths There have now been 180 deaths related to coronavirus at KGH as three more deaths were confirmed today.

Two patients sadly died on Thursday, May 28 and another on Friday, May 29.

Kettering has been highlighted as a possible emerging hotspot after a surge of new confirmed cases in the previous two weeks, the 13th highest rate of new Covid-19 cases in England.

KGH’s medical director, Professor Andrew Chilton, told the hospital’s board last week that admissions had not dropped.

He said: “We are having a steady continuation of admissions within Northamptonshire at the moment. This suggests that hopefully we will be going on a downward trajectory in the not-too-distant future.”

In the last week, KGH confirmed 11 deaths related to Covid-19. Five people died on Thursday, May 28, just two less than the hospital’s worst day on April 20.

The number of confirmed deaths for the past week may increase as there is a lag between occurrence of death and confirmation by NHS England due to waiting for tests and death certificates.

KGH’s worst week was between Monday, March 30 and Sunday, April 5, when 26 people sadly lost their lives. northants telegraph