194 mass shootings since the start of 2021 in the USA and 3 people died, while at least 8 were wounded following a mass shooting at a bar in Ohio, according to local police.



The Youngstown Police Department were called to the Torch Club Bar and Grille at 2 am, after they received reports of a shooting.

People affected by the gun violence were taken to the local hospital, the St Elizabeth Youngstown, but police were unable to comment on their conditions.

Lieutenant of Youngstown police Frank Rutherford said that police were attempting to speak to as many eyewitnesses as they could. No information was provided about motive or any possible suspect.

In 2016, Governor John Kasich signed a bill into law that allowed people to carry weapons into places such as, bars, restaurants and daycare facilities.

Recently, there have been a number of high profile shootings across the country. NPR reported that, prior to this one, that there had been 194 mass shootings since the start of 2021 in the USA on 10 May