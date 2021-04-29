- 1980s Dynamos Defender, Stanley Chirambadare in court for sodomising a 13yr old boy
- VFALLS WOMAN (49) caught with 14 bags (481kg)cannabis/ marijuana/ Dagga/ weed / wacky baccy
- 'A HIGH Court SHERRIF ATTACHED suspended judge Justice Erica Ndewere's two vehicles to recover legal fees won by the (JSC) against her.
- MINISTER Sithembiso Nyoni says only 6 % Zims are unemployed, not 90% as widely reported.
- JUSTICE MINISTER ZIYAMBI-ZIYAMBI says Phugeni is a tribalist for claiming Mnangagwa is marginalising Matabeleland and women by failing to appoint a new vice president.
1980s Dynamos Defender, Stanley Chirambadare in court for sodomising a 13yr old boy
Former Dynamos Defender, Stanley Chirambadare in court facing allegations of sodomising a 13 year old at his Mufakose football academy.
Chirambadare was remanded in custody to the 13th of next month after being arrested on Wednesday on allegations of sodomising a 13 year old boy who is part of his Mufakose based football academy.
He played for Dynamos from the 1980s before retiring in 1991. – zbc.