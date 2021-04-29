1980s Dynamos Defender, Stanley Chirambadare in court for sodomising a 13yr old boy

Former Dynamos Defender, Stanley Chirambadare in court facing allegations of sodomising a 13 year old at his Mufakose football academy.

Chirambadare was remanded in custody to the 13th of next month after being arrested on Wednesday on allegations of sodomising a 13 year old boy who is part of his Mufakose based football academy.

He played for Dynamos from the 1980s before retiring in 1991. – zbc.