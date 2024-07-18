2 Chinese nationals deported for abusing a mine worker in Zimbabwe

TWO Chinese nationals deported for abusing mine worker in Zimbabwe at Makanga mine.in Bindura.

Two Chinese nationals have been deported for abusing a mine worker at Makanga Mine in Bindura. This action followed the circulation of a video showing the worker tied up and hanging from a loader bucket.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Mr. Nick Mangwana, confirmed the deportation on his X handle.

A video showing an alleged thief being tied and lifted into the air on a loader bucket at the instruction of a Chinese manager at a Bindura mine has sparked outrage.

It has since emerged that the gory footage is from Makanga Mine and that the man, suspected to be an employee, was being punished for allegedly stealing diesel.

The video, which has gone viral online, has ignited calls for the manager’s immediate arrest

The Zimbabwe Miners Federation (ZMF) expressed outrage over the incident, condemning it as a blatant violation of the Constitution of Zimbabwe, which ensures personal security and freedom from torture or cruel, inhumane, or degrading treatment. In their statement, ZMF demanded the immediate arrest and prosecution of the responsible individuals, a thorough investigation into the mine’s labor practices, swift action against any violations, and adequate support and compensation for the victim. They emphasized their commitment to not tolerating human rights abuses and vowed to fight tirelessly to ensure justice is served.

Source – The Herald