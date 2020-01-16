2 Student nurses in a unit for the mentally infirm, jailed for stoning and filming distressed patients on their mobiles

Student nurses Abana Arshad and Amy Greenhalgh, both 24, threw gravel and stones at victims as they begged them to stop, laughing and filming the attacks on their mobile phones. The abuse occurred during a single shift on July 15 last year at a specialist EMI unit at the Laburnum Court care home in Salford, Greater Manchester. Arshad or Greenhalgh threw a pair of rolled up gloves at a resident called Cindy, they admitted later, prompting a verbal altercation between her and a male resident who she thought had thrown the gloves

Arshad and Greenhalgh were seen laughing and filming as another carer tried to bring him inside.

A colleague said during the same shift they saw Arshad picking up stones from outside and putting them in her pocket.

When the carer returned indoors they heard a “distressed” resident shouting “stop it, why are you doing that?” and went into her room to check up on her.

They told the hearing: "Abana and Amy were both there in the doorway of her room.

“I went into the lady’s room and there was some stones on the floor under her chair and in her lap.

“I spoke to her but she wasn’t able to tell me what had happened so, I just reassured her. Then I could hear the resident next door shouting “Stop doing that. Don’t throw them at me, don’t throw them at me”.

“I went into her room and there were stones on the floor. I asked Abana and Amy what they where doing but they were just laughing and didn’t give me proper reasons.” Express

Arshad and Greenhalgh were seen laughing and filming the attacks (Image: Telegraph)

