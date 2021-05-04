- CONTROVERSIAL MNANGAGWA ZANU PF Constitutional Amendment Bill (Number 2) sails through Senate this afternoon after it got the required two thirds majority. from at least 65 Senators who included Zanu-PF
- ZULU QUEEN MANTFOMBI DLAMINI 65 DIED A MONTH after becoming regent until a permanent successor to the late King Goodwill Zwelithini who died a month ago, was named The Zulu royal family in South Africa announced the death of its monarch Queen Shiyiwe Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu at the end of April 2021 just a month after she became regent.
- MA'AT ZIMBABWE OPPOSITION LEADER NEFERKARE NEMBAWARE mocks MDC factions for barren politics saying his party has all the credentials to dislodge MDC as the country's main opposition.
- SECESSIONIST political party Mthwakazi Liberation Front (MLF) has dissolved its leadership and appointed a taskforce to oversee its elective congress
- An overpass carrying a subway train collapsed in Mexico City late Monday, killing at least 23 people, including children and injuring dozens
20 KILLED in Mexico subway overpass collapse
