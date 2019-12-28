2019 Typhoid in Harare’s Glen View high-density suburb, 49 dead, 10 000 people were treated and now 13 suspected new cases

Glenview , a Harare surburb with no safe water and sanitary conditions for residents , which has in 2019 claimed 49 lives, putover 10 000 people into hospital treatment, now has now 13 suspected new case

“Yesterday (Thursday) we saw five cases, three suspected typhoid and two diarrhoea. All cases so far seem to have been contained. All typhoid cases are still suspected, none have so far been confirmed,” said Dr Chonzi.

SERVICE DELIVERY in Glen View is limited or none, no water provision, no garbage collection , endless sewer bursts, garbage dumped openly Cholera and typhoid are almost endemic diseases across south western Harare high-density suburbs due to poor water and sanitation provision in the affected areas.

In areas such as Glen View, water supply is so poor that residents are now forced to collect drinking water from unprotected sources, contaminated underground water contaminated with sewage especially from shallow wells at their homes . Sibusiso Ngwenya

WELCOME EVERYONE: 284,125 MEMBERS, A Quarter of a million members, thank you for the fast growth, participation and continuous encouragement to others to join the group, and engage other progressive minded people in respectful and inclusive debate focused on information dissemination in issues that directly affect the ordinary person including human rights, good governance, accountability, transparency, housing, employment, development, girl child, equality, gender, peace, climate change, pollution, youth, freedom and more issues that directly affect the ordinary person. Information dissemination empowers the readers so that they are better placed to make well informed decisions and choices such as voting. Please feel free to add and encourage others to join.

INFORMATION IS POWER!-Thank you for the support. Please email all your articles, photos and breaking news, to newzimbabwe.vision@yahoo.com ,linkedin.com/in/sibusiso-ngwenya-563a572b ‘Twitter-@sibungwenor whatsapp to Mr Sibusiso Ngwenya 0044 79 3 9100534 for publication on the constantly growing online groups, currently standing as follows:1) Zimbabwe Global News 284,125 Members2) Newzimbabwevision.com website 24,436 likes24,468 followers.Manages NewzimbabwevisionFollowed by 12,789https://www.facebook.com/sibusiso.ngwenya.967/videos/10211107528700959/?t=2