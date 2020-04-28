

21 SOLDIERS INJURED IN ROAD ACCIDENT ALONG KARIBA-MAKUTI ROAD, fife critically injured, airlifted to Harare for treatment

Five soldiers, who were critically injured in an accident along the Kariba-Makuti Road on Sunday, have been airlifted to Harare for more advanced treatment.

Four are now being treated at Josiah Magama Tongogara Barracks, while the most critically injured is at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals.

The rest of the 21 injured officers have been released from Kariba District Hospital and are back in Harare.

One solider was killed in the accident.

Director Army public relations Lieutenant Colonel Alphios Makotore yesterday said: “Initially, the injured were evacuated to Kariba District Hospital to receive medical assistance. Five of the seriously injured were then airlifted by an Air Force of Zimbabwe helicopter to Harare.

“One member who has serious head injuries has been admitted at Parirenyatwa Hospital for specialist attention and his condition is stable,” said Lt-Col Makotore.

The rest of the injured soldiers remained at Kariba District Hospital until being moved to Harare and are all in satisfactory condition.

Lt-Col Makotore said preliminary investigations into the cause of the accident have established that the driver lost control of the vehicle while on a sharp and steep curve.

It is suspected the vehicle must have developed a mechanical fault – the herald