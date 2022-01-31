- 'NELSON CHAMISA'S NEWLY FORMED Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) plagiarised Zanu PF yellow theme colour and should be barred from using it since it may confuse the electorate'-Zanu PF
- 21,886 DRIVERS ARRESTED FOR DRIVING unlicenced and unregistered vehicles impounded since 15 January, an average of 10,000 vehicles per week in lawless Zimbabwe.
- CITIZENS COALITION FOR CHANGE crowdsources for funding after losing Political Finance to Zanu PF and the MDC T
- ROBERT MUGABE AND IAN SMITH denied the masses, title deeds to their properties so as 'not to relinquish control over them' revealed late John Robertson
- ZIMNABWE ELECTORAL COMMISSION (ZEC ) VOTE RIGGING scandal exposed
21,886 DRIVERS ARRESTED FOR DRIVING unlicenced and unregistered vehicles impounded since 15 January, an average of 10,000 vehicles per week in lawless Zimbabwe.
21,886 DRIVERS ARRESTED FOR DRIVING unlicenced and unregistered vehicles impounded since 15 January, an average of 10,000 vehicles per week in lawless Zimbabwe. Sibusiso Ngwenya.