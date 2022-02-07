24 000 MOTORISTS ARRESTED countrywide and Harare City Council raises towing and storage fees

CARS ZW$9 898

Towing a 15-seater commuter omnibus will cost ZW$11 878 (US$120), up from ZW$3 268 (US$50), and an 18-seater ZW$13 857 (US$140) up from ZW$4 085 (US$50).

Fees outside a city centre will attract an additional charge of ZW$$990 equivalent to US$10 at official Zimbabwe exchange rate per kilometre.

Conventional buses, lorries and articulated heavy lorries will pay a private contractor charge plus 50 percent penalty, storage and VAT.

STORAGE-commuter omnibuses ZW$$5 939 (US$50) up from ZW$$1 470 (US$15), conventional buses and lorries ZW$6 929 (US$70), up from ZW$$2 450 (US$25), and articulated heavy lorries ZW$8 908 (US$90), up from ZW$2 940 (US$30).
on ZIMBABWE official exchange rate.

