- RTD GEN VICE PRESIDENT CHIWENGA'S EX WIFE, MARRY MUBAIWA WAS YESTERDAY BROUGHT TO COURT IN AN AMBULANCE, carried into the building on a stretcher and then pushed into the courtroom on a wheelchair while on an intravenous injection, after a warrant of arrest was issued against her for failing to attend a court remand hearing on charges of attempted murder and externalising foreign currency.
- Johannesburg. — PRICES OF FOOD AND OTHER COMMODITIES are likely to increase as a backlash from the ongoing attacks on trucks in South Africa forces distributors to seek alternative logistics.
- SOME WESTERN COUNTRIES ARE POURING SUBSTANTIAL AMOUNTS of money through non-governmental organisations (NGOs) to unite feuding MDC factions.
- ABUKA. — 110 RICE FARMERS KILLED BY BOKO HARAM ISLAMIST INSURGENTS in Nigeria’s northeast , a United Nations official said.
- FORMER Finance Minister, Tendai Biti has described as a ‘bank heist', businessman Kuda Tagwirei's reported acquisition of ZB Bank and becoming a major shareholder against the provisions of the Banking Act.
242 YEAR OLD DEBENHAMS GOING INTO LIQUIDATION-12000 employees affected as 124 Debenhams stores will close down. JD stores pulled out of Debenhams talks after failure of JD sports rescue.
