- POLICE to shoot and kill suspected armed robbers who are now a menace , threatening to make the Zimbabwe ungovernable.
- 28 PEOPLE DIED from COVID-19 in Zimbabwe in the last 24 hours as the current covid wave wreaks havoc across Zimbabwe and people flood vaccination centres in a desperate attempt to be vaccinated.
- 20 people died yesterday when a Toyota Granvia burst a tyre and collided head-on with a Toyota Wish at the 61km peg along Masvingo-Zvishavane Road near Chitowa business centre just after Mhandamabwe.
- VETERAN nationalist and former Zipra commander Abraham Dumezweni Nkiwane the first person to smuggle weapons into Southern Rhodesia in 1962 has died at the age of 93.
- 33 people died from covid-19 in the last 24 hours in Zimbabwe
28 PEOPLE DIED from COVID-19 in Zimbabwe in the last 24 hours as the current covid wave wreaks havoc across Zimbabwe and people flood vaccination centres in a desperate attempt to be vaccinated.
28 PEOPLE DIED from COVID-19 in Zimbabwe in the last 24 hours as the current covid wave wreaks havoc across Zimbabwe and people flood vaccination centres in a desperate attempt to be vaccinated. Sibusiso Ngwenya.