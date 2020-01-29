3 Zimbabwe Presidential Guards, and ex ZBC broadcaster Musorowegomo Mukosi (41) have been arrested for allegedly assaulting villagers and attempting to forcefully take over the gold-rich Chin Mine in Mt Darwin,

In a clear case of how lawless Zimbabwe now is, three Presidential Guards, Blessmore Tembo (32), Gilbert Charuma (31) and Liberty Munemo (31) ex broadcaster, Musorowegomo Mukosi (41) have been arrested for allegedly assaulting villagers and attempting to forcefully take over the gold-rich Chin Mine in Mt Darwin, as police hunt machete-wielding gangs across the Zimbabwe’s mining belts . Recently a presidential guard in Harare, emptied his AK 47 rifle by shooting into the air after losing it over the collapse of the Zimbabwe economic situation.

The former ZBC broadcaster, Musorowegomo Mukosi (41) was wielding an unsecured firearm while his co-accused assaulted the complainants, a sign of growing indiscipline in the Zimbabwe , as the country’s economic situation continues to deteriorate.

Justice minister Ziyambi Ziyambi has also said the government is mulling the introduction of a shoot-to-kill policy – in a desperate bid to end the barbaric attacks perpetrated by the machete gangs. Sibusiso Ngwenya

