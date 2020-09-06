300 HOMELESS, HUNGRY SUFFERING BULAWAYO KITSHI SQUATTER CAMP RESIDENTS along Bulawayo Drive in Trenance



The squatter camp is home to over 300 people including children of school-going age , a time bomb for the spread of cholera, HIV , covid-19 and other diseases, yet the Zimbabwe,militarised Mnangagwa regime ignores the plight of these landless, homeless, unemployed black natives while seeking to please the West by compensating former white farmers US$3,5 billion for land lost during the land grab by the indigenous population from the year 200 under the chaotic Zanu pf land programme.



For people like me who grew up in Bulawayo and are familiar with Northende Saurstown, Trenance, Kingsdale, Quuenspark, Northend, Richmond, Kenilworth, Northlea school, Hugh Beadle school, SOS school and other areas close to the Kitshi Squatter camp, we all relate to he suffering of our neighbours, classmates, maybe even families because of this close association and so, this matter hits us all hard as it is truly close to home in our hearts-welcome to the militarised Mnangagwa Zanu pf regime-DISCUSS! Sibusiso Ngwenya

I'm Black, but I Can't breathe,..don't shoot,..Black Lives Matter!

