A Hwange villager who stole his neighbour’s ox has been slapped with an effective nine years in jail for stock theft.

Elvis Moyo (30) of Chachachunda villager in Hwange pleaded guilty to stock theft when he appeared before Hwange magistrate Aelene Mnamati on Friday.

The magistrate convicted and sentenced him to nine years in jail.

The prosecutor John Chisango Mutykaviri told the court that sometime in May 2019 Moyo went to Kasane grazing area where he stole an ox belonging to Lawrence Ndlovu . He caught it and tied it to a tree intending to sell it.

Ndlovu conducted investigations where he met another villager who told him that he saw Moyo tying the beast to a tree and Solani Nyathi’s home.

He went to the place and he was told that Moyo had driven the ox away. Investigations done led to Moyo’s arrest after Ndlovu reported the matter to the police.

The beast was worth $550.- Byo24

