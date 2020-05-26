UK BASED TELEVANGELIST Prophet Uebert Angel through the Uebert Angel Foundation made a donation to disadvantaged people,at Mai Musodzi HalI in Mbare Harare .

Speaking at the ceremony Harare Mayor Herbert Gomba said, “We have the old being fed, the young being able to have access to food. Send a clear message to the Prophet that people are happy and that they are very grateful in the works that he is doing here.”

The event was attended by MP Starman Chamisa (MDC Alliance), Harare North MP Rusty Markham (MDC Alliance) and Pastor Felix (representing the Uebert Angel Foundation.)

In April, Angel pledged US$1 million towards the fight against the coronavirus by aiming to feed vulnerable families during the lockdown.- Byo24

