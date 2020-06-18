The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission has allegedly arrested Minister of Health and Child Care Obadiah Moyo over a Coronavirus tender scam.

- 'QUEEN BEE' a.k.a KUDA TAGWIREI WHO IS PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa's adviser and Sakunda Holdings boss Kuda Tagwirei, has so far made millions , arguably from controversial deals including funding the Command Agriculture Scheme, will now make a massive profit of US$54 million in yet another questionable deal without going to tender.
- BREAKING: Chaos breaks out at MDC Harvest House Headquarters in Harare
- THE LEADER OF THE MDC ALLIANCE VIGILANTE GROUP , the Vanguard, Mr Shakespeare Mukoyi has left the Nelson Chamisa-led faction and aligned himself with Dr Thokozani Khupe’s MDC-T.
Unconfirmed reports coming Harare indicate that the Zimabbwe Anti-Corruption Commission has arrested Minister of Health and Child Care Obadiah Moyo over a Coronavirus tender scam. byo24