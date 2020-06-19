Related Post

- 'QUEEN BEE' a.k.a KUDA TAGWIREI WHO IS PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa's adviser and Sakunda Holdings boss Kuda Tagwirei, has so far made millions , arguably from controversial deals including funding the Command Agriculture Scheme, will now make a massive profit of US$54 million in yet another questionable deal without going to tender.
- The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission has allegedly arrested Minister of Health and Child Care Obadiah Moyo over a Coronavirus tender scam.
- BREAKING: Chaos breaks out at MDC Harvest House Headquarters in Harare
- THE LEADER OF THE MDC ALLIANCE VIGILANTE GROUP , the Vanguard, Mr Shakespeare Mukoyi has left the Nelson Chamisa-led faction and aligned himself with Dr Thokozani Khupe’s MDC-T.
SAMUEL UNDENGE, THE FORMER ZIMBABWE Energy Minister , began a two-and-a-half-year jail sentence on Friday 19 June 2020 after losing his appeal against a 2018 conviction for corruption and managing to stay out of prison on bail pending the outcome of his appeal against conviction and sentence, which was , today, thrown out by the High Court and Harare magistrate Trynos Utahwashe sent him off to finally begin his sentence in prison.
Undenge, left government after the despot former President Robert Mugabe was deposed in a military coup in 2017.
Undenge’s conviction was , for the offence of criminal abuse of office, by instructing the Zimbabwe Power Company (ZPC) to hire former Mugabe Zanu PF MP Psychology Maziwisa and former ZBC news anchor, Oscar Pambuka, as consultants and paying them US$12,659.
Harare magistrate Hosea Mujaya jailed him for four years, but conditionally suspended part of his sentence leaving him to serve an effective two-and-a-half years.
Armed police arrested Undenge on Thursday at home. Sibusiso Ngwenya ,