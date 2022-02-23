3O,899 THIRTY thousand, eight hundred and ninety nine unlicenced drivers arrested in one week since 15 February 2022.

Posted on by newzimbabwevision

Clearly all you need is to be able to mo e a vehicle from one end of an empty football pitch after midnight and if you do t hut anything you are ready for the road in Zimbabwe,..what licence are you talking about in a lawless system: DISCUSS! Sibusiso Ngwenya.

