- LONDON SOLICITOR injected his blood into supermaket food, causing £500,000 damage
- NURSE WAGES-Zimbabwe ZW$33,000 or US$165 ,per month
- SOUTH AFRICA'S RICKY RICK (34) has died from an apparent suicide, the Sunday World Newspaper reports
- PRESIDENT MNANGAGWA'S son in law faces contempt of court of Parliament charges
3O,899 THIRTY thousand, eight hundred and ninety nine unlicenced drivers arrested in one week since 15 February 2022. Clearly all you need is to be able to mo e a vehicle from one end of an empty football pitch after midnight and if you do t hut anything you are ready for the road in Zimbabwe,..what licence are you talking about in a lawless system: DISCUSS! Sibusiso Ngwenya.