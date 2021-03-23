4 CHINHOYI Provincial Hospital laboratory staff arrested for issuing 48 fake Covid-19 certificates. They were denied bail when they appeared before Chinhoyi magistrate, Ms Gladmore Mushowe, last Thursday.

Kudzai Chishanyi (41), Gumisai Chirodza (31), Nelson Mashanga (51) and Wedzerai Manyere (39) were remanded in custody to April 1. Herald