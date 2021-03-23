- COVID-19 'WE HAVE A NEW, MORE DEADLY PANDEMIC'-Chancellor Angela Merkel sounds dire warning over dominant UK Covid variant in Germany as she orders Easter lockdown
- A ZIMBABWEAN woman murdered a newborn baby in a bowl of hot water then buried him in a plastic bag in a shallow grave.
- ' £5,000 fine if you travel to or be present at an airport, ferry or train station to leave the UK from 29 March 2021'-Government
- TWO Johanne Marange Apostolic Sec prophetesses arrested on murder charges after cutting, the swelling veins on the left leg of a man who had sought spiritual assistance at their house in Highfield.
4 CHINHOYI Provincial Hospital laboratory staff arrested for issuing 48 fake Covid-19 certificates. They were denied bail when they appeared before Chinhoyi magistrate, Ms Gladmore Mushowe, last Thursday.
Kudzai Chishanyi (41), Gumisai Chirodza (31), Nelson Mashanga (51) and Wedzerai Manyere (39) were remanded in custody to April 1. Herald