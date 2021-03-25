- 'Congo (DRC) GENERAL John Numbi (59) has fled to Zimbabwe'
- 4 PEOPLE DIED on Thursday in a head on collision in Glendale about 60km from Harare.
- 'OFFICER-IN-CHARGE MASH WEST armory, inspector Clive Kadambure arrested over smuggling 6 automatic rifles to Mozambique'
- A Birmingham-based moved £1,000 out of her account after a man claiming to be from Barclays called her phone.
- OVER 41,500 people died by US gun violence in 2020, average over 110 a day, 592 mass shootings nationwide, average over 1.6 a day.
According to media reports, one of the vehicles exploded.
Police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said more details will be provided in a statement. – newzimbabwe