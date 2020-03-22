- NEW YORK CORONA VIRUS OUTBREAK will get worse, with damage accelerated by shortages of key medical supplies, the city's mayor has said.
- 48 UK Corona deaths since Saturday includes 37 in England, seven in Wales, 3 in Scotland and 1in Northern Ireland , total UK cases now 5,683.
- Boris Johnson has warned "tougher measures" could be introduced if people do not take the government's coronavirus advice seriously as UK deaths reach 281, including a person aged 18 with an underlying health condition. .
- UNITED STATES is now third in the world in terms of the number of confirmed coronavirus cases,
- CONFIRMED GLOBAL CORONA cases globally have reached 304,544
