- ZIMBABWE'S PATRIOTIC BILL, a law to punish people like www.newzimbabwevision Editor in Chief Sibusiso Ngwenya who are deemed "unpatriotic" because they criticise the country when abroad, unsettles activists.
- ZIMBABWE which produces 1 tonne of rice annually and imports 250,000 tonnesdeveloped and licensed two rice varieties SCOP02 and SCOP04.
- MDC ALLIANCE CLAIMS if it wins the mandate to run Zimbabwe in 2023, it would only require 3months to fix the economy, which has been in comatose state for over two decades under the Zanu-PF-led government.
- MAN who stabbed a 5 yr old 7 times, slit her throat and left her intestines protruding, arrested after swift family appeal on WhatsApp
- 4people died while 7 others were seriously injured on Sunday in a head-on collision near the 88km peg along the Harare-Bulawayo Road.
4people died while 7 others were seriously injured on Sunday in a head-on collision near the 88km peg along the Harare-Bulawayo Road.
FOUR people died while seven others were seriously injured on Sunday after an Isuzu twin cab and a Toyota Passo were involved in a head-on collision near the 88km peg along the Harare-Bulawayo Road.
Police are yet to release names of the victims.
National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi warned motorists against speeding, following the accident.
“The ZRP urges motorists to exercise extreme caution on the roads and avoid speeding unnecessarily,” he said.
“On May 16, 2021, a fatal road traffic accident occurred at the 88km peg along Harare-Bulawayo Road, where a motorist driving an Isuzu twin cab vehicle collided head-on with a Toyota Passo vehicle.
“Four people died on the spot and seven others were seriously injured. The bodies were taken to Norton Hospital awaiting post-mortem and the injured were referred to the same institution for treatment. Police will announce names of the victims after their next of kin are notified.” – the herald