- Over 60 doctors and nurses at Mpilo Hospital in isolation after testing positive to Covid-19, a development that has crippled health care service delivery at the hospital.
- South Africa Mamelodi Sundowns FC team manager Peter Ndlovu, newly formed Zimbabwe opposition party, All People's Party (APP).
- 5 Chinese, 3 Zimbabweans placed on Interpol most wanted list on charges of smuggling protected animal species and murder
- 30,000 Johane Marange shrine Apostolic members in Mafararikwa village, Bocha, started their annual Passover in contravention of a COVID19 induced government ban on public gatherings, since July 3.
- MNANGAGWA'S Presidential Guard Arnold Matetepa (38), was shot by detectives and fled with a bullet lodged in his rib cage after robbing a Chitungwiza service station of cash, a firearm and other valuables.
THE Zimbabwe Republic Police has handed over names of five Chinese and three Zimbabwean fugitives to the International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol) for arrest on charges of smuggling protected animal species and murder.
The suspected criminals were recently placed on the Interpol Red Notice wanted list, and are among 7 692 most wanted fugitives internationally.
The Chinese nationals, Jinchang Qiu (35), Denghui Zeng (20), Xiangfu Cheng (36), Long Zhu (27) and Wang Peicong (39) are all wanted for possessing or selling live protected animal species or the meat, or trophy of any such animal.
Alternatively they are wanted for unlawfully acquiring, using or possessing property knowing at the time of receipt that such property was the proceeds of crime.
The Interpol website also states that three Zimbabweans, Boniface Madunusa (35) of Gokwe, Travor Manata (42) of Wedza and Tanaka Rusike (34) of Gweru are wanted for murder.
Rusike has been on the run since December 2017, and is wanted for allegedly killing his spouse, Nozipho Tecla Mpofu.
Three other Zimbabwean nationals have also been placed on the Interpol list by Botswana and Eswatini for escaping lawful custody and fraud. – newsday