5000 CHOLERA, cases reported , 120 cholera deaths and 104 cholera hospitalised as cases rise in Zimbabwe.

5000 CHOLERA, cases reported , 120 cholera deaths and 104 cholera hospitalisations ascases rise in Zimbabwe

The number of cholera cases in Zimbabwe continues to rise, with over 5,000 reported cases and 120 suspected deaths, despite the government’s efforts to control the outbreak.

According to the latest situational report from the Ministry of Health and Child Care, there have been 64 new suspected cases and 43 confirmed deaths. These cases have been recorded in various regions, including Chitungwiza (29), Buhera (18), Masvingo (8), Gutu (4), Mutare (3), and Bikita (2). Cholera cases have been reported in 43 districts across the country.

As of October 28, 2023, there are 104 cases hospitalized in different regions, including Chiredzi (1), Zaka (2), Gutu (5), Bikita (3) in Masvingo province; Buhera (35), Chipinge (14), Mutare Rural (9), Chimanimani (4), and Makoni (2) in Manicaland province; Beatrice Road Infectious Diseases Hospital (3) in Harare province; Chitungwiza (18), UMP (1) in Mashonaland East province; Chegutu (3) and Mhondoro (3) in Mashonaland West province, and Bindura (1) in Mashonaland Central province.

The most affected districts are in Manicaland province, including Buhera, Chipinge, Mutare Rural, Chimanimani, and Makoni, as well as Chitungwiza and Uzumba-Marangwa-Pfungwe in Mashonaland East. Cholera cases have also been reported in Chegutu and Mhondoro in Mashonaland West province.

Itai Rusike, the executive director of the Community Working Group on Health, has warned of a potential increase in cholera cases during the upcoming rainy season due to limited access to safe drinking water. He noted that the rainy season may lead to further contamination of unsafe water sources, such as shallow wells, due to poor drainage systems.

To address this issue, President Emmerson Mnangagwa announced that the government would implement a nationwide borehole drilling program to provide clean, safe drinking water through solar-powered water points, particularly in 35,000 villages.

Cholera is a severe diarrheal infection caused by consuming contaminated food or water. It can be fatal if not treated promptly, but it is preventable with access to safe water and sanitation.

Source – newsday