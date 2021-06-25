507 e-scooters , which are illegal in the UK except when used on private land, seized in London in the past week as police launch a crackdown on the vehicles.

A total of 507 e-scooters were confiscated by Metropolitan Police officers during “proactive patrols” across the capital.

The force decided to take action following a surge in the use of private e-scooters, which are illegal in the UK except when used on private land.

Metropolitan Police Chief Superintendent Simon Ovens said: “Private use of e-scooters remains illegal on London roads. BBC