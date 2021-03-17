- 'THE NHS AND SOCIAL CARE CORONAVIRUS -Bus drivers are not included in the assurance scheme that pays £60,000 to families of health and social care workers if they die'.
- 57,000 complaints have been made about Piers Morgan's Meghan comments about the Duchess of Sussex on Good Morning Britain
- TANZANIA'S PRESIDENT Magufuli died on Wednesday from heart complications at a hospital in Dar es Salaam, Samia Suluhu Hassan.Opposition politicians said last week that he had contracted Covid-19, but this has not been confirmed. BBC
- The NHS has been told “there will be a significant reduction” in COVID vaccine appointments and supply from the end of March 2021, according to a leaked letter.
- MDC Alliance MPs Biti, Madzimure, Chikwinya and 3 other MPs have been recalled from parliament by their former party, the People's Democratic Party (PDP).
57,000 complaints have been made about Piers Morgan’s Meghan comments about the Duchess of Sussex on Good Morning Britain
57,000 complaints have been made about Piers Morgan’s Meghan comments about the Duchess of Sussex on Good Morning Britain