- Half of Harare boreholes unsafe because of cholera and human waste
- CCC Sec Gen Tshabangu files high court application to barr recalled CCC members from 03 Feb 2024 by election
- 6 Killed as haulage truck ploghs into Mazda BT50 carrying 17 passengers
- Tribalistic ZBC presenters humiliate Mnangagwa
- ZIMBABWE raises age of sexual consent from 16 to 18 years
6 Killed as haulage truck ploghs into Mazda BT50 carrying 17 passengers
6 killed as haulage truck ploughs into Mazda BT50 carrying 17 passengers on Mutare-Marange road
On Friday afternoon, a tragic road accident claimed the lives of six individuals at the 35-kilometre mark along the Mutare-Marange Road. Additionally, 12 others sustained injuries in the collision involving a haulage truck and a Mazda BT50 vehicle.
Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi, the national spokesperson for the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP), verified the incident, noting that the fatal crash occurred at approximately 1:30 PM. According to Asst Comm Nyathi, the Mazda BT50, carrying 17 passengers en route to 22 Miles, was struck from behind by a haulage truck as it yielded to another truck at Marange Turn-off.
The driver of the haulage truck reportedly fled the scene of the accident.
Police have released the names of the deceased persons:
- Anna Tariro Machangachanga, a female adult (30) of Sakubva, Mutare.
- Joyce Duchi, a female adult of Mushunje Primary School, Mutare.
- Portia Nyamajo, a female adult (43) of Chikanga 2, Mutare.
- Nomatter Hwenzira, a female adult (35) of Mushunje Primary School, Mutare.
- Tsitsi Masuzhe, a female adult (47) of Dangamvura, Mutare.
- Addella Henzira, a female juvenile (1) of Mushunje Primary School, Mutare
Asst Comm Nyathi added that the bodies of the victims were taken to Victoria Chitepo Provincial Hospital mortuary for post-mortem whilst the injured were admitted at the same hospital.
Source – pindula