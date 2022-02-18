- ZANU-PF VISITS Zambia as it frets over Chamisa's link with President Hikainde Hichilema
- STORM DUDLEY : 13 pedigree dogs electrocuted after 11,000 volts of electricity, power line falls onto kennel block and electrocuted the animals' runs.
- MINISTER Mudyiwa says consumers must brace for more power cuts owing to a breakdown of machinery at the Hwange Thermal Power Station.
- POLICE IN HARARE SET TOUGH conditions for Nelson Chamisa's Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) campaign rally, saying only party supporters from Highfield would be allowed to attend the event at the Zimbabwe Grounds on Sunday.
7 OPPOSITION ACTIVISTS freed after arrests while on a voter registration campaign and chanting opposition MDC Alliance party slogans during a procession. A CHITUNGWIZA magistrate yesterday freed seven political activists arrested while on a voter registration campaign and chanting opposition MDC Alliance party slogans during a procession.
Gibson Chizunza (18) Tinashe Gutsa (22), Never Chigada (32), Josephine Mundiya (34), Catherine Changaya (38), Tanatswa Kapfidza (16) and Michael Munjanja (17) were arrested on October 16, 2021.
They were charged with participating in a gathering with intent to promote public violence, breach of peace or bigotry as defined in section 37(1)(a) of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act.
Magistrate Gladys Moyo ruled that the State had failed to provide overwhelming evidence to justify the charge.
She further said no witnesses saw the accused persons committing the offence.
Moyo said there was also no evidence from people whose peace was disturbed by the activists.
The activists were represented by Tapiwa Muchineripi of Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights. Source – NewsDay Zimbabwe