7 OPPOSITION ACTIVISTS freed after arrests while on a voter registration campaign and chanting opposition MDC Alliance party slogans during a procession. A CHITUNGWIZA magistrate yesterday freed seven political activists arrested while on a voter registration campaign and chanting opposition MDC Alliance party slogans during a procession.

Gibson Chizunza (18) Tinashe Gutsa (22), Never Chigada (32), Josephine Mundiya (34), Catherine Changaya (38), Tanatswa Kapfidza (16) and Michael Munjanja (17) were arrested on October 16, 2021.

They were charged with participating in a gathering with intent to promote public violence, breach of peace or bigotry as defined in section 37(1)(a) of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act.

Magistrate Gladys Moyo ruled that the State had failed to provide overwhelming evidence to justify the charge.

She further said no witnesses saw the accused persons committing the offence.

Moyo said there was also no evidence from people whose peace was disturbed by the activists.

The activists were represented by Tapiwa Muchineripi of Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights. Source – NewsDay Zimbabwe