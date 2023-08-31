73 PEOPLE DIED in a fire outbreak in a hijacked Johannesburg South Africa city building. 50 people were injured and hospitalised in the fire that broke out at about 00:30 last night .

73 PEOPLE DIED in a fire outbreak in a hijacked Johannesburg South Africa city building. 50 people were injured and hospitalized in the fire that broke out at about 00:30 last night . More news to follow. Sibusiso Ngwenya. Source BBC.

