73 PEOPLE DIED in a fire outbreak in a hijacked Johannesburg South Africa city building. 50 people were injured and hospitalised in the fire that broke out at about 00:30 last night .

- Akon: Success allows me to make music for myself
- OVER 100 schools in England told to shut buildings with a type of concrete prone to collapse scramble to make arrangements as some pupils have already been told they will be learning remotely, in temporary classrooms or at different schools.
- A leader of the far-right Proud Boys has been sentenced to 17 years in prison, one of the longest terms yet handed out over the US Capitol riot.
- CALL FOR the high-security jail HMP Woodhill to be put into emergency measures amid attacks on officers and "chronic" staff shortages.
- POLICE NAME eight people who died in a head on collision which occurred on Wednesday along the Harare-Mutare Highway.
73 PEOPLE DIED in a fire outbreak in a hijacked Johannesburg South Africa city building. 50 people were injured and hospitalized in the fire that broke out at about 00:30 last night . More news to follow. Sibusiso Ngwenya. Source BBC.