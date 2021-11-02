- 8 PROPHETS drowned in Mazoe river on Saturday
- COVID-19 GLOBAL DEATH TOLL topped 5 million on Monday, less than two years into a pandemic, leading cause of death that has not only devastated poor countries but also humbled wealthy ones with first-rate health care systems.
- ZIMBABWE CHIEFS' COUNCIL PRESIDENT Fortune Charumbira has claimed that traditional leaders are not bound by the Constitution because the chieftainship institution was in existence before the country's charter was crafted.
- RTD GEN: VICE-PRESIDENT Constantino Chiwenga's estranged wife, Marry Mubaiwa, has appealed to child rights activists to help her secure custody of her children, repeating claims that the former army boss is after her life, and alleged that President Emmerson Mnangagwa has failed to assist her.
- Zanu-PF wants Chamisa Biti charged with treason over sanctions
8 PROPHETS DROWNED in Mazowe river on Saturday during a riryal to recover a holy stick from deep water and become the sect’s new Baptist.
The government is providing a coffin, blanket, transport and food for each of the bereaved family, Bulawayo24.com has learnt.
The prophets were members of the “Vadzidzi vaJeso apostolic sect, the group consisted of 10 prophets and only 2 survived – Byo24