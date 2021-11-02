8 PROPHETS drowned in Mazoe river on Saturday

8 PROPHETS DROWNED in Mazowe river on Saturday during a riryal to recover a holy stick from deep water and become the sect’s new Baptist.

The government is providing a coffin, blanket, transport and food for each of the bereaved family, Bulawayo24.com has learnt.

The prophets were members of the “Vadzidzi vaJeso apostolic sect, the group consisted of 10 prophets and only 2 survived – Byo24