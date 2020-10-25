- THE OLDEST PERSON IN BRITAIN, Joan Hocquard (1908-2020) has died at the age of 112.
- LEWIS HAMILTON PASSED VALTTERI BOTTAS TO TAKE A COMMANDING VICTORY IN THE PORTUGUESE Grand Prix and break Formula 1Schumacher's 19 year all-time win
- 83,000 US CORONAVIRUS CASES, 0N FRIDAY AND DONALD TRUMP SAYS the only reason why coronavirus cases are up across the US Is because of the increased testing initiative-duh!
- Annually, October also known as Black History Month is a celebration of achievements of Black people. For generations people of African and Caribbean descent have shaped our story, making a huge positive impact to our global and cultural life,
- US, EU AND UK VIGOUROUSLY DENY CHARGES BY ZIMBABWE'S MILITARY President Emmerson Mnangagwa that sanctions are behind the economic collapse and the general poverty in Zimbabwe.
It’s the largest single-day jump in cases since the start of the coronavirus pandemic
Mr Trump addressed the rise in cases during a campaign rally in Lumberton, North Carolina, by blaming testing.
“You know why we have cases? It’s because we test so much,” the president told his rally crowd. “In a lot of ways it’s good, and in a lot of ways it’s foolish.” More news to follow. bbc Sibusiso Ngwenya