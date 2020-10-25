83,000 US CORONAVIRUS CASES, 0N FRIDAY AND DONALD TRUMP SAYS the only reason why coronavirus cases are up across the US Is because of the increased testing initiative-duh!

It’s the largest single-day jump in cases since the start of the coronavirus pandemic

Mr Trump addressed the rise in cases during a campaign rally in Lumberton, North Carolina, by blaming testing.

“You know why we have cases? It’s because we test so much,” the president told his rally crowd. “In a lot of ways it’s good, and in a lot of ways it’s foolish.” More news to follow. bbc Sibusiso Ngwenya