- 85 UK COVID -19 DEATHS in the last 24 hours, total 45,053 deaths across all settings.
- 'UNITED NATIONS SAYS , ZIMBABWE'S POLITICAL polarisation, poor governance and a fragile economy have exacerbated people's discontent with government, adding Mnangagwa should address the root cause of the problems rather than engage in excessive use of force '.
- FORMER ZIMBABWE DEPUTY AMBASSADOR TO TANZANIA in the 1980s, Stanley Chabvepi (68) died last week and was buried over the weekend at his rural home in Mufuka village under Chief Marozva in Bikita.
- FORMER ARMY COMMANDER, VICE-PRESIDENT CONTANTINO CHIWENGA AIRLIFTED BACK TO CHINA amid reports his troubling health had deteriorated, and he has missed two Cabinet meetings and a Zanu-PF politburo meeting, among other high-profile events.
- MASVINGO CITY PLACED IN FULL LOCKDOWN BY POLICE to contain the spread of COVID-19.
85 UK COVID -19 DEATHS in the last 24 hours, total 45,053 deaths across all settings.
85 UK COVID -19 DEATHS in the last 24 hours, total 45,053 deaths across all settings.