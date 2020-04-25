A 12-YEAR OLD GIRL WHO LOST HER MOTHER TO THE CORONAVIRUS has been left without family in the UK.

On April 10, Rutendo Mukotsanjera died at the age of 45 having contracted Covid-19.

She was a prominent public health official, having previously worked for the Infrastructure Bank in Zimbabwe.

Rutendo leaves behind her daughter Chiedza, who goes by the name Chichi.

The 12-year-old is currently being looked after by members of the Renew Church in Uttoxeter, Staffordshire, where the mum was a loyal member.

Church officials have contacted Chichi’s family in Zimbabwe to discuss where the young girl should go next. mirror

PHOTO-Rutendo Mukotsanjera died, leaving behind her daughter Chichi,