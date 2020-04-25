- 265 MILLION PEOPLE FACE STARVATION GLOBALLY - WFP: -' Forgive me for speaking bluntly, but I’d like to lay out for you very clearly what the world is facing at this very moment.
- Zimbabwe Government yesterday provided a bus for the 100 female returnees and deportees from Botswana who were dumped at a hiking spot by officials from the Department of Social Welfare and also apologised to the affected individuals and their families.
- ZIMBABWE'S DEPORTEE QUARANTINE SURVIVORS dumped by roadside and left to fend for themselves in lockdown
- UK COVID-19 DEATHS-'BLACK, ASIAN AND MINORITY ETHNIC AND MINORITY (BAME) have long been disadvantaged by the social and economic injustice which still exists in Britain'- Labour launches review into coronavirus impact on BAME people with Baroness Doreen Lawrence at helm
A 12-YEAR OLD GIRL WHO LOST HER MOTHER TO THE CORONAVIRUS has been left without family in the UK.
On April 10, Rutendo Mukotsanjera died at the age of 45 having contracted Covid-19.
She was a prominent public health official, having previously worked for the Infrastructure Bank in Zimbabwe.
Rutendo leaves behind her daughter Chiedza, who goes by the name Chichi.
The 12-year-old is currently being looked after by members of the Renew Church in Uttoxeter, Staffordshire, where the mum was a loyal member.
Church officials have contacted Chichi’s family in Zimbabwe to discuss where the young girl should go next. mirror
PHOTO-Rutendo Mukotsanjera died, leaving behind her daughter Chichi,