A 15-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing murder of a teenager in south London.



The victim was found with fatal stab wounds in a flat in Croydon at just before 1am on Thursday.

He was pronounced dead under an hour later.

The boy was arrested in Brighton on Friday and is being held at a police station in East Sussex.

Police were called to reports of a disturbance at a residential address on Bracken Avenue in Shrublands, Croydon. They found the victim suffering with multiple knife injuries.

Officers battled to save the life of the teenager before London’s Air Ambulance was scrambled and paramedics arrived at the scene.

Despite the efforts of emergency services he was pronounced dead at the scene at 01:34hrs.

A post-mortem examination has yet to be held and police they “retain an open mind” concerning motive.

Detective Chief Inspector Dave Blair, who is leading the investigation, said: “Despite this early arrest, we still want to hear from anyone who has information relating to this horrific incident.

“Have you heard something that could assist my officers? Did you see something that could help?

“If you know anything, no matter how small it may seem, please do the right thing and get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the incident room on 020 8721 4961, call 101 or Tweet @MetCC quoting 249/1JUL. To remain anonymous contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.