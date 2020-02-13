A 43-Year-OLD Bulawayo man was yesterday sentenced to 30 years in prison for carjacking and kidnapping people selling cars via Facebook .

Mussa Denge of Magwegwe suburb was arrested in Chivhu and a police officer was accidentally fatally shot during the process to apprehend him.

Denge targeted people selling cars via social media platform Facebook. He would send them messages masquerading as a prospective buyer and then lure them to secluded places under the guise of a test drive.

Denge was convicted on his own plea to three counts of robbery by regional magistrate Mr Mafios Moyo.

He was sentenced to 30 years imprisonment but will serve an effective 18 years in prison after 12 years of the sentence were suspended on condition he is not convicted of a similar offence in the next five years.

Passing sentence Mr Moyo said what was aggravating was that Denge kidnapped two of his victims.

He however said what was in Denge’s favour was that he pleaded guilty and therefore did not waste the court’s time.

Prosecuting, Mr Simbarashe Manyiwa said Denge robbed Mr Nqobizitha Mpofu, Ms Caroline Ndlovu, who is a former Chronicle employee and Ms Sacher Thomas of their vehicles between April 2019 and February 2020.

In the first count, Denge robbed Mr Mpofu of his Mercedes Benz C200 sometime in April 2019. He dumped him at Khumalo aerodrome.

“Sometime in February 2019, complainant advertised his silver Mercedes Benz for sale by inscribing his numbers on it. On the 29th of April 2019, the accused person responded by phoning the complainant purporting to be a miner from Inyathi and the two agreed to meet in the city. They then met along Five Street outside Parkade Centre and the accused person requested to have a test drive. While driving near Khumalo aerodrome, the accused person opened the bonnet and asked the complainant to close it. He then tried to drive away but the complainant clung onto the passenger door and they wrestled until the complainant gave in,” said the prosecutor.

In the second count, Mr Manyiwa said sometime in August 2019, Denge dumped Ms Ndlovu in a bushy area along Old Victoria Falls Road near the United College of Education and drove off with her Honda Fit vehicle. He also robbed her of her cellphone.

In the third count, Denge robbed Ms Thomas of her blue Toyota Wish, cellphone, US$400 and R500.

He kidnapped her and dumped her at the same area where he dumped Ms Ndlovu. bulawayo

WELCOME EVERYONE: 295,735 MEMBERS, A Quarter of a million members, thank you for the fast growth, participation and continuous encouragement to others to join the group, and engage other progressive minded people in respectful and inclusive debate focused on information dissemination in issues that directly affect the ordinary person including human rights, good governance, accountability, transparency, housing, employment, development, girl child, equality, gender, peace, climate change, pollution, youth, freedom and more issues that directly affect the ordinary person. Information dissemination empowers the readers so that they are better placed to make well informed decisions and choices such as voting. Please feel free to add and encourage others to join.

INFORMATION IS POWER!-Thank you for the support. Please email all your articles, photos and breaking news, to newzimbabwe.vision@yahoo.com ,linkedin.com/in/sibusiso-ngwenya-563a572b ‘

Twitter-@sibungwen

or whatsapp to Mr Sibusiso Ngwenya 0044 79 3 9100534 for publication on the constantly growing online groups, currently standing as follows:

1) Zimbabwe Global News 295,735 Members

2) Newzimbabwevision.com website 24,728 likes

24,777 followers.

Manages Newzimbabwevision

Followed by 12,830

https://www.facebook.com/sibusiso.ngwenya.967/videos/10216973817674517/?t=4