- Multi-million dollar whistleblowing corruption scandal rocks Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra)
- Covid: France imposes quarantine on UK travellers, from 31 May, anyone arriving from the UK must quarantine for seven days.
- A BUILDING HOUSING DOCTORS at Mpilo Central Hospital was gutted by fire on Wednesday night.
- 'BULAWAYO HAS people from Malawi, Masvingo, Mutare and Zambia yet Harare people are brought to clear the bushes along the Bulawayo-Victoria Falls highway road',-Tshinga Dube.
- REASONS WHY President Emmerson Mnangagwa strongly dislikes High Court Justice Happias Zhou - who led a brave judicial panel that dramatically blocked Justice Luke Malaba's controversial tenure extension last week - have emerged, showing his fierce independent streak that unsettled political officialdom.
The cause of the fire, however, could not be immediately established.Mpilo Central Hospital acting chief executive officer confirmed the fire on his Twitter account on Wednesday night.“Terrible things at our hospital. Thixo why us, why?? Mpilo Central Hospital our only pride!! Why!! Gutted!!,” he posted.In 2019, a doctors’ flat was destroyed by fire caused by a heater which was left on.More details to follow-chronicle